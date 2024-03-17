Allies-turned-foes fight it out for 40 seats in battle for Pataliputra

PATNA : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections with Bihar going to the polls in seven phases. Former allies-turned-foe RDJ’s Lalu Prasad and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar will be seen battling it out for 40 seats in the polls.

The main opposition party RJD, however, faces a challenge to put up a good show in the election after drawing a blank in the 2019 general elections.

As per the schedule issued by the EC, the first phase of election will be held on April 19, second -- April 26, third -- May 7, fourth -- May 13, fifth -- on May 20, sixth -- on May 25 and seventh phase on June 1.