Allies-turned-foes fight it out for 40 seats in battle for Pataliputra

PATNA : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections with Bihar going to the polls in seven phases. Former allies-turned-foe RDJ’s Lalu Prasad and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar will be seen battling it out for 40 seats in the polls.
The main opposition party RJD, however, faces a challenge to put up a good show in the election after drawing a blank in the 2019 general elections.
As per the schedule issued by the EC, the first phase of election will be held on April 19, second -- April 26, third -- May 7, fourth -- May 13, fifth -- on May 20, sixth -- on May 25 and seventh phase on June 1.
The first phase will be held in the districts which have been identified as Maoist hit. The notification for the first phase will be issued on March 20. Last date of filing of nomination for the first phase is March 28. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
A total of 7,64,33,329 electorate are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state. Of them, 4,29,00,136 are male and 3,64,01,903 female. There are 2,209 transgenders.
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA had won 39 out of 40 seats. The lone seat of Kishanganj had gone to Congress. RJD had failed to open its account in the election.
By-election to the Agiaon assembly constituency in Bhojpur district will be held in the seventh phase.
The bypoll was necessitated after the incumbent CPI(ML) MLA Manoj Manjil lost membership of the assembly following his conviction in a murder case. The Parliamentary constituencies of Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui will go to the polls in the first phase.