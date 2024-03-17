India, Maldives hold third core group meeting in Male

NEW DELHI: India and the Maldives on Sunday reviewed the ongoing deployment of Indian civilian technical personnel to enable the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms in the island nation, the MEA said.

India and Maldives held their discussions on wide ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation.

This inter alia, included expediting the implementation of ongoing development cooperation projects through regular convening of joint monitoring mechanisms, efforts to boost bilateral trade & investment and enhancing people-to-people linkages through capacity building and travel.

The fourth meeting will be held in Delhi on a mutually convenient date.

It may be recalled that Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu, had earlier this month stated that all Indian troops on Maldives would have to leave by May 10th. This was after a batch of Indian civilian had replaced helicopter crew in Maldives.