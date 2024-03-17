Stay CAA rules: Kerala government to Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: A day after AIMIM president, Asaduddin Owaisi moved the Supreme Court, Kerala state government on Sunday filed a fresh plea before it and sought a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules, saying that the rule is discriminatory and arbitrary.

The apex court had already on Friday agreed to hear on March 19 the batch of pleas, around 237 seeking a direction to the Centre to stay the implementation of the CAA Rules, 2024 till the disposal of these petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA, 2019.

Although, these two petitions have not so far added in the list of March 19, hearing, it is believed and expected that the petition filed by Owaisi and Kerala government, would also be added with the pleas, listed for hearing on March 19.