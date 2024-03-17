Undertook Yatra to communicate with people as media ignores issues like unemployment, inflation: Rahul Gandhi

MUMBAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he was compelled to launch his Bharat Jodo yatras to highlight rising unemployment, inflation and hatred in society.

Addressing the opposition INDIA bloc rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park after the conclusion of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without "EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax".

"Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'shakti' (power). He is a shallow man who doesn't have a 56-inch chest," Gandhi said.

The former Congress president alleged that PM Modi had a "monopoly over corruption".