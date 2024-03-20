Gujarat BJP confronts dissent as posters surface against Vadodara candidate Ranjanben Bhatt; one detained

AHMEDABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a surge of dissatisfaction in Vadodara over the nomination of sitting MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt for the third consecutive term in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This is evident through the emergence of posters and banners across Vadodara city opposing Bhatt's candidacy, indicating increasing dissatisfaction among the electorate.

An individual was also detained recently in connection with putting up a poster against Bhatt.

One such banner found erected across the city raises questions about the party's selection process while another demands an investigation into the alleged lack of development in Vadodara.

Yet another banner was carrying this slogan, "Modi Tujhse Ber Nahi, Ranjan Teri Kher Nahi" ("we have nothing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but will not spare you, Ranjan").

Bhatt won the Vadodara Lok Sabha seat first in 2014 in the by-election necessitated by Prime Minister Modi’s decision to vacate it and represent Varanasi.

Moreover, Dr Jyoti Pandya, the vice president of BJP's Rashtriya Mahila Morcha and former mayor, who voiced opposition against the candidacy of Ranjanben Bhatt citing allegations of corruption, was suspended from the party for six years, on March 14. Her suspension signalled a resolute stance against internal opposition.

Regarding the dissent against her candidate, Ranjanben Bhatt commented, 'This opposition appears to be the work of a single individual.'

She expressed confidence in the support of party workers, stating, “The majority of BJP workers have shown their approval of my candidacy, as evidenced by the ongoing meetings organized by MLAs from Vadodara across assembly constituencies.”