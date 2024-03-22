Digvijaya Singh on EVM issue: 'When caught, those involved in foul play with EVMs will be hanged for treason'

BHOPAL: Continuing to allege irregularities in the electronic voting machine (EVM) based electoral system in the country, Congress MP and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said on Friday, “the day those involved in foul play are caught, they will be hanged for treason.”

“There is a public debate across the country about something wrong with the electoral mandate achieved through the EVM based system of polling. There are many questions cropping up about the EVMs, but neither the ECI nor the government has any replies. Their (BJP’s) excessive confidence about future electoral success fuels suspicions about the EVM based system. In 2014 they said they’ll get 272-plus seats and actually got 284. In 2019, their slogan was 300-plus and they got 303, now their slogan is 400-plus, this ultra-confidence raises more suspicions,” Singh told journalists in Bhopal.

Adding in the same vein, Singh said “I’m warning those involved in the foul play with the EVMs that they will get caught one day, we’re very close to it. The day they are caught, they will be hanged for treason.”

While condemning the Narendra Modi-led government for arrest of elected opposition leaders, including CMs of states in one or the other case, Singh said the main fault that leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren have committed is that they’ve decided to fight against the BJP under the INDIA-bloc banner, despite all pressures by the Narendra Modi-led government.

“People compare the emergency of the 1970s with what is happening now. That emergency (in the 1970s) was imposed under an Act which means under a law. But this emergency now is unconstitutional, which is happening through the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department.”