Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before court

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here by the ED on Friday to obtain his remand for custodial interrogation in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, officials said.

The 55-year-old politician, also the national convenor and chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the federal probe agency after searches at his official residence at Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area of the national capital on Thursday.

A team of doctors and medics were seen entering the ED office in central Delhi in the morning where Kejriwal had been housed after the arrest.

The hospital staff is understood to have been called by the ED to conduct a basic medical checkup of the politician before he is taken to court.

The ED may seek a 10-day custody of Kejriwal from the court alleging his continued "non-cooperation" in the investigation and to ascertain his personal role and that of his party in connection with the liquor policy and irregularities as alleged by the agency.