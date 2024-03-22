Protests break out in Assam against Kejriwal’s arrest

GUWAHATI: Protests broke out in parts of Assam on Friday against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

The protests were staged by the members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Raijor Dal in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, and more.

The workers of AAP had taken out a procession in Guwahati but the police took them into preventive detention. The Raijor Dal staged the protests in different parts of the state including Guwahati.

AAP’s Northeast in-charge Rajesh Sharma slammed the BJP over Kejriwal’s arrest.

“The arrest of Kejriwal Ji is the murder of democracy. This is misuse of central agencies by the BJP. They are doing this to ensure Kejriwal Ji cannot campaign for the INDIA alliance. But they will not succeed because Kejriwal Ji has become an inspiration for the entire country. We will give them a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha polls,” Sharma said.