Protests break out in Assam against Kejriwal’s arrest
GUWAHATI: Protests broke out in parts of Assam on Friday against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.
The protests were staged by the members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Raijor Dal in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, and more.
The workers of AAP had taken out a procession in Guwahati but the police took them into preventive detention. The Raijor Dal staged the protests in different parts of the state including Guwahati.
AAP’s Northeast in-charge Rajesh Sharma slammed the BJP over Kejriwal’s arrest.
“The arrest of Kejriwal Ji is the murder of democracy. This is misuse of central agencies by the BJP. They are doing this to ensure Kejriwal Ji cannot campaign for the INDIA alliance. But they will not succeed because Kejriwal Ji has become an inspiration for the entire country. We will give them a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha polls,” Sharma said.
The Raijor Dal claimed Kejriwal’s arrest was “unconstitutional”.
“It is evident from the arrest that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country is under an undeclared emergency. We condemn the arrest and demand Kejriwal Ji’s unconditional release,” Raijor Dal leader Bhasco De Saikia told journalists.
Slamming the BJP also for freezing the bank accounts of the Congress, he said the people in the country had seen how the Modi government was making all arrangements to win the polls by “misusing power and the central agencies”.
“The government has murdered democracy and is attempting to murder the Constitution. People in the country should unite against the BJP. We have to mobilise public opinions and defeat the BJP,” Saikia said.
The Congress also criticised the central government.
“Crushing the Opposition is second nature for this government. Two lows on the same day – freezing the accounts of @INCIndia and arresting a sitting CM. Independent agencies are clearly working at the behest of political bosses,” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi wrote on X.
“The government is going to great lengths to silence opponents. The world’s largest democracy is headed to become a full-fledged autocracy. People watch, history remembers, truth prevails,” he further wrote.