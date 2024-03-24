Upset over police's slow progress, Buduan boys' father sets bike on fire, attempts immolation

BUDAUN: The father of the Budaun boys who were killed by a barber in their house set his bike on fire and tried to immolate himself too, upset over the fact the police have yet not been able to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Two children were killed in the Baba colony area here on March 19.

Vinod Kumar, their father, after setting his bike on fire, tried to immolate himself but was stopped by police.

Vinod's mother Munni Devi said it's been six days since she lost her grandchildren but the police were yet to come up with a motive behind the cruelty.

"It seems that the police are hiding something," she said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said Vinod was missing his children because of Holi and set his bike on fire in rage.

"Seeing their shoes, clothes and other festival items, he could not stop himself and set fire to his bike to vent his anger," he said.

After the incident, Sajid and Javed, both barbers, were identified as the assailants.