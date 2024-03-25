Sikkim CM to contest from two assembly seats, fields wife against SDF chief Chamling

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will contest from two assembly constituencies in the upcoming polls even as his wife Krishna Kumari Rai will take on the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling in Namchi-Singhithang seat.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Monday released its candidate list for all the 32 assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha constituency in the Himalayan state.

It re-nominated incumbent MP Indra Hang Subba for the Lok Sabha seat.

The decision to field Tamang from the constituencies of Soreng-Chakung and Rhenock, and his wife against Chamling, a five-term CM, has been taken by the SKM parliamentary board, Assembly Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti told reporters here.

Upreti has been fielded from Arithang assembly constituency.

The SKM has given tickets to nine ministers and dropped two others.

The ruling party has also dropped the chief minister's son Aditya Golay from Soreng-Chakung seat with Tamang himself deciding to contest from there.

The SKM also rewarded three BJP defectors -- Rajkumari Thapa, Sonam Venchungpa and Pinsto Namgyal Lepcha -- with tickets from Rangang-Yangyang, Martam-Rumtek and Dzongu seats respectively.

Among the ministers, Kunga Nima Lepcha and Sonam Lama have been fielded from Shyari and Sangha assembly seats respectively, while BS Panth and LB Das have been fielded from Teri Namphing and West Pendam seats respectively.

Samdup Lepcha and Sanjeet Kharel have been given tickets from Lachen-Mangan and Namthang Rateypani assembly seats respectively, while Lok Nath Sharma and Mingma Norbu Sherpa have been fielded from Gyalshing Barnyak and Daramdin assembly seats respectively.

Bhim Hang Limbu has been given the ticket from Yangthang assembly seat.