AAP keeps up pressure, now on social media

NEW DELHI: Intensifying its ongoing agitation against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday launched the ‘Modi ka sabse bada darr — Kejriwal’ display picture (DP) campaign.

“From today 3 pm, all leaders, MLAs, and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party will change their DP to say ‘Modi is afraid of Kejriwal’,” the party said.

The AAP urged the citizens to do likewise. “Change your DP on all platforms, whether it’s WhatsApp, X, Facebook or Instagram, and give the entire country the message that this fight is not just Kejriwal’s. It’s the fight of the entire nation, a battle to save democracy and the Constitution.”