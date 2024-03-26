AAP keeps up pressure, now on social media

NEW DELHI: Intensifying its ongoing agitation against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday launched the ‘Modi ka sabse bada darr — Kejriwal’ display picture (DP) campaign.
“From today 3 pm, all leaders, MLAs, and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party will change their DP to say ‘Modi is afraid of Kejriwal’,” the party said.
The AAP urged the citizens to do likewise. “Change your DP on all platforms, whether it’s WhatsApp, X, Facebook or Instagram, and give the entire country the message that this fight is not just Kejriwal’s. It’s the fight of the entire nation, a battle to save democracy and the Constitution.”
As part of the campaign, all senior party leaders and supporters changed their social media profile DP in support of the AAP chief who is under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) remand till March 28. The party appealed to citizens to download photos from indiawithkejriwal.com and set them as their DP to raise their voice against the arrest. But at 10.20 pm, there were just 27,434 downloads from the indiawithkejriwal site, indicating the campaign is yet to pick up pace.
The party said those who support the Delhi CM and want to convey the message nationwide that democracy is being ‘eliminated’ ought to join this campaign and ventilate their ‘anger’.
At a press conference here, Delhi minister Atishi said Kejriwal is the only leader in the country who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and so he was arrested by the ED without any evidence just after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls.
It’s a case where even after two years of investigations, not a single penny of the alleged proceeds of crime has been recovered from any AAP leader, she added.
Parking bar on 3 roads
With the AAP saying it will gherao the PM’s residence on March 26, the Delhi Traffic Police barred vehicles from halting or parking anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg on Tuesday.
“No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg; general entry for public will not be allowed; and vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience,” the advisory read