AAP protest: Traffic movement restricted in central Delhi, several roads closed

NEW DELHI: With the AAP set to hold a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements, restricting the movement of vehicles in the national capital's central part.

In an advisory, the police said traffic in central Delhi will be affected and parking of vehicles will not be allowed on Tughlaq Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg.

The AAP will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal has been arrested by the central agency in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

He is in ED custody till March 28.

Traffic will be affected in the New Delhi area due to a special law and order arrangement, the police advisory stated.