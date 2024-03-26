CPR's chief executive Yamini Aiyar steps down months after FCRA license cancellation

NEW DELHI: The chief executive of premier think-tank Centre for Policy Research India, Yamini Aiyar, will step down from her current role to devote more time to her research interests, according to a statement issued by the CPR.

The development comes months after CPR's licence was cancelled under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The statement said Dr Srinivas Chokkakula, senior fellow, CPR and Ministry of Jal Shakti Research chair, will take over as the think-tank's president and chief executive from April 1.

Founded in 1973, CPR, known as one of India's foremost public policy think-tanks, experienced a significant downturn following a scrutiny by the income-tax (IT) department last year.

In the statement, CPR India said Aiyar will step down from her current role as of March 31, 2024 to devote more time to her research interests.

"The board expresses its appreciation for her excellent and significant contribution to CPR's tradition of engaged multidisciplinary scholarship and for the energy, commitment, and sense of purpose she brought to her role during her tenure. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours," it said.