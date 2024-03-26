Nation

Delhi HC seeks response of govt to plea against FCRA licence cancellation of Centre for Policy Research

In February last year, the central government suspended the CPR's FCRA licence. Later on, the suspension was extended.
Income Tax department (IT) officials leave after conducting a raid at premises of the think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), in New Delhi in September 2022.
Income Tax department (IT) officials leave after conducting a raid at premises of the think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), in New Delhi in September 2022.(File Photo | PTI)
ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court recently issued a notice to the central government and sought its response to a plea against the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR).

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh issued a notice to the central government and asked them to file a short reply within two weeks.

"Issue notice is accepted by the learned Central Government Standing Counsels (CGSC) appearing on behalf of the respondent. He vehemently opposed the instant appeal and prayed for some time to file a short response to the appeal as well as the accompanying application," Justice Singh ordered on March 20.

"Let a short response to the appeal as well as the accompanying application be filed within two weeks from today," Justice Singh ordered.

The matter has been listed on April 25 for further hearing.

In February last year, the central government suspended the CPR's FCRA licence. Later on, the suspension was extended.

It is mandatory to have an FCRA registration to receive funds from foreign countries.

Income Tax department (IT) officials leave after conducting a raid at premises of the think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), in New Delhi in September 2022.
FCRA violation case: CBI registers FIR against activist Harsh Mander, his NGO; raids his residential, official premises
Income Tax department (IT) officials leave after conducting a raid at premises of the think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), in New Delhi in September 2022.
MHA cancels Centre for Policy Research's FCRA licence
FCRA
Centre for Policy Research

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com