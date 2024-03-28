After electoral bonds junked, BJP readied Plan B for funds: Congress

NEW DELHI : Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, the Congress on Wednesday said that after the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme, the saffron party has formulated ‘plan B’ for seeking funding and is straight away inducting people supporting the outfit monetarily.

The diatribe was made in reference to former Karnataka minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, who rejoined the BJP on Monday ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Questioning the move, Congress leader Pawan Khera asked why was a red carpet laid out for Reddy who has been facing several cases before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Now that Reddy has joined the BJP, the CBI will give him a clean chit and he will shine. When the people accused of corruption join hands with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are exonerated. It happens every week and every month… After banning donation through electoral bonds by the Supreme Court, this is plan B of BJP; direct partnership with people. Induct them who has given money or supposed to give money. No covering up of things now,” said Khera, who heads the Media and Publicity Department of Congress.

The Gangavathi MLA, who is an accused in an illegal mining case, had set up the ‘Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha’ (KRPP) ahead of the state assembly polls last year, snapping his two-decade-old association with the BJP. Earlier, Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

Interestingly, in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls he had thrown his weight behind the Congress candidate.

Tearing into the BJP further, the Congress leader said that people who are accused of corruption in any of the states be it in West Bengal, Karnataka or any other state are given full protection by the BJP.