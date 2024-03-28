Low hike in MGNREGS wages brazen display of BJP's hatred for Bengal: TMC's Saket Gokhale

NEW DELHI: Flagging that the MGNREGS wage rates for West Bengal have only been hiked by 5 per cent, TMC leader Saket Gokhale on Thursday said it is a brazen display of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "hate" for the state.

Referring to the wage notification for the flagship rural employment scheme issued by the Union rural development ministry, Gokhale said the wage hike for West Bengal is only 5 per cent, while it is more than 7 per cent for Bihar, over 9 per cent for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and more than 10 per cent for Andhra Pradesh.

"After withholding over Rs 7,000 crore of MGNREGA wage dues, the anti-Bengal BJP zamindars have again resorted to targeting the people of West Bengal by punishing them with a meagre 5 per cent wage hike while BJP states get as much as 10 per cent hike," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said in a post on X.

"This is yet another brazen display of BJP's hate for Bengal -- something that will get a resounding response from the people in the upcoming elections," he added.