'Mahua Moitra no threat; TMC misrule compelled me to join politics': BJP nominee Rajmata' Amrita Roy

KOLKATA: BJP's Krishnagar Lok Sabha candidate 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy dismissed her opponent, the formidable TMC candidate Mahua Moitra, as a non-threat, asserting that the "misrule and corruption" under the TMC government in Bengal has compelled her to enter politics.

In an interview with PTI, Roy praised the union government for implementing the CAA rules, stating that it would benefit the refugee population, including the Matua community, who had fled neighbouring countries to escape religious persecution.

Roy, who hails from the royal family of Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy and holds the title of 'Rajmata of the Rajbari', said the people of Bengal are "fed up" with the misrule and corruption charges against the state government.

"Joining politics was a conscious decision. I am an apolitical person, but I have joined the BJP on request as it is a good platform. All of us living in Bengal are fed up with the misrule of the TMC. People are not happy with the TMC," she said.

Roy claimed that wherever she had campaigned, she observed how people were deprived of their rights due to corruption and misrule.

"I want to work for the development of the people of the state. People had voted for the TMC with a lot of expectations, but they are disappointed now. You can say this disappointment has forced me into politics. As a woman and as a citizen, I thought I have a role to play given the situation of the state," she added.

A fashion designer by profession, Roy asserted that the overwhelming response she received during campaigning gave her confidence that she would win the seat by a significant margin, defeating TMC's Mahua Moitra.

"I don't consider my rival as a threat as the response and love that I have been getting speaks a lot about my acceptance among the people of Krishnanagar," said the Rajmata, whose family holds considerable respect in the Krishnanagar area.