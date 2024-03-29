Judicial inquiry ordered into Mukhtar Ansari’s death by Banda CJM

Meanwhile, to clear all doubts over the death, a panel of five doctors conducted the postmortem examination of Ansari’s body.

The process was performed in the presence of family members and was videographed.

Earlier in the day, Mukhtar’s son Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow poisoning in jail, about which the gangster had written an open letter to the Banda MP/MLA court.

“My father had told us he was being subjected to slow poisoning,” Umar Ansari said while talking to media persons.

He added that the entire country knew about it now. Mukhtar’s brother Afzal Ansari, who had met him in the hospital, had told media persons on Tuesday that the Banda Medical College had set up a team of doctors, and treatment was ongoing.

“He is in the ICU, and I met him for five minutes. He is conscious. He told me that he has been given some poisonous substance in his food. And that this has happened the second time. It happened 40 days ago too. In this condition, at least he was sent to the hospital. I am thankful for it… If the hospital in Banda can’t provide proper treatment, then he should be referred to some higher medical facility in time,” Afzal, the sitting BSP MP and SP candidate from Ghazipur, said.