BJP struggles with internal conflict over five Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: BJP in Gujarat is at the brink of a huge crisis as internal conflicts are rife within the party over candidates announced in five of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

This is the first time in 22 years, the saffron party is facing resentment from its own workers in the Lok Sabha polls.

What initially sparked as dissent in one constituency has now spread to about half a dozen others, including Sabarkantha, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Valsad districts, posing a serious threat for the party.

Additionally, circulating on social media is a letter addressed to Gujarat BJP state President CR Patil, urging for a change in the party's candidate for the Junagadh constituency.

In the letter, a Jan Sangh worker has highlighted various concerns about BJP's candidate Rajesh Chudasama.

"He has not done a single eye-catching work in Junagadh, nor has he taken any interest in conveying the central and state government schemes to the beneficiaries," the letter reads. The letter also detailed other concerns about the candidate and demanded his replacement.

Following resistance from local leaders, Ranjan Bhatt, the BJP candidate in Vadodara, was replaced. However, there is now growing demand to replace the new candidate, Dr. Hemang Joshi. Sources indicate that several BJP workers had questioned Dr. Hemang's Vadodara roots, claiming that he lacked experience and was involved with the party for just three years.

During a live stream featuring the state president, the worker commented, "It is an insult to Vadodara's women's power; first, they were given the ticket and then withdrawn. What has he contributed to the party?"