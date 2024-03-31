Himanta takes on AIUDF chief Ajmal over polygamy ahead of UCC implementation: 'Marry now or face arrest,' says Assam CM

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, the Assam CM said he would also attend the nuptials of the AIUDF MP if he were to do so before the upcoming general elections.

"If he (Ajmal) is considering marrying again, he should do so now, as after the elections, we are going to bring the UCC in Assam. Thereafter, it could be a problem, as he could even face arrest for practising polygamy. So, if he is planning to get married before the elections come calling, I could even attend his nuptials. It (polygamy) isn't illegal yet. From what I know, he has a single wife. It's alright if he is planning to have his nuptial vows read to him a second time and more now, before the elections. After the elections, however, polygamy will be banned. All preparations have been made (to roll out UCC in Assam). So, if he's planning to wed again, now is the time. He could even invite us too," the Assam CM told reporters.

The lone AIDUF member in the Lok Sabha from Dhubri, Ajmal, the perfume baron, is bidding for a fresh term in the Lower House from the same constituency in the ensuing elections.

Earlier, CM Sarma said the state government was working on aligning the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Bill to ban polygamy, adding that the same was discussed at the last cabinet meeting.

"The cabinet held discussions on both the UCC and the Bill to ban polygamy. However, as of now, we are pursuing the ban on polygamy earnestly. Since, the Uttarakhand assembly has already passed the UCC, we are also thinking of bunching up the two draft legislations so that we can bring a stringent law. We are working on it," CM Sarma said.