Uttarakhand CM Dhami slams Congress for derogatory remarks on Kangana, calls it 'regressive mindset'

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has characterized the derogatory remarks made by Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate about Kangana Ranaut, the Mandi parliamentary seat candidate from Himachal, as indicative of the Congress party's 'cheap mentality'. Dhami emphasized that "Supriya's comments blatantly reveal the Congress party's stance on women's dignity and respect."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a public meeting in support of Tehri Lok Sabha candidate Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah at Krishi Mandi premises in Kalsi block of Dehradun on Sunday. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is asserting its presence globally. The BJP has successfully passed the Nari Vandan Bill. The construction of the Ram temple, a long-standing aspiration, was realized by the BJP government," claimed CM Dhami.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized that India's armed forces have achieved greater self-reliance under the current administration. He highlighted the Modi government's commitment to the well-being and advancement of soldiers, stating, "I hail from a military background myself." Dhami asserted that in today's geopolitical landscape, no nation dares to challenge India's strength and sovereignty.