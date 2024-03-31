Uttarakhand CM Dhami slams Congress for derogatory remarks on Kangana, calls it 'regressive mindset'

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has characterized the derogatory remarks made by Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate about Kangana Ranaut, the Mandi parliamentary seat candidate from Himachal, as indicative of the Congress party's 'cheap mentality'. Dhami emphasized that "Supriya's comments blatantly reveal the Congress party's stance on women's dignity and respect."
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a public meeting in support of Tehri Lok Sabha candidate Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah at Krishi Mandi premises in Kalsi block of Dehradun on Sunday. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is asserting its presence globally. The BJP has successfully passed the Nari Vandan Bill. The construction of the Ram temple, a long-standing aspiration, was realized by the BJP government," claimed CM Dhami.
Chief Minister Dhami emphasized that India's armed forces have achieved greater self-reliance under the current administration. He highlighted the Modi government's commitment to the well-being and advancement of soldiers, stating, "I hail from a military background myself." Dhami asserted that in today's geopolitical landscape, no nation dares to challenge India's strength and sovereignty.
Earlier speaking at an election rally in Lambgaon, Pratapnagar assembly constituency, in support of BJP candidate Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah for the Tehri Lok Sabha seat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the enhanced global recognition, respect, and dignity of every Indian. He credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for lifting 25 crore people out of poverty line and issuing Ayushman cards to 50 crore individuals.
Chief Minister Dhami highlighted India's remarkable advancements across various sectors and hailed the government's significant accomplishment in revoking Article 370 from Kashmir as a historic milestone.
Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The Congress regime has been synonymous with corruption scandals, including the Bofors scam, 2G spectrum scam, Commonwealth Games scam, and other scandals that occurred during the Congress government's tenure. Congress practices the politics of appeasement for votes."