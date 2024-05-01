AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine: Plea filed in SC to examine side effects

NEW DELHI: A plea was filed by lawyer, Vishal Tiwari in the Supreme Court seeking examination of AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine, its side effects and risk factors by constituting a team of expert doctors from AIIMS.

Tiwari, in his fresh plea, a copy accessed by this newspaper, filed in the top court, sought directions to constitute in the interest of health safety, a medical expert panel comprising of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi. The panel must be headed by its Director and supervised by the retired Justice of Supreme Court to examine the Covishield vaccine, its side effects as well as risk factors.

"I seek directions to the Union of India (UOI) to establish a vaccine damage payment system for the citizens who got severely disabled as a result of a vaccination Drive during Covid-19. The SC should pass directions to the UOI to compensate the people who are severely disabled or died because of the side effects of Corona vaccine administered to them during Covid-19," said Tiwari in his plea filed before the top court.

The plea was filed by Tiwari as it was recently revealed that Covishield Vaccine had caused and may cause side effects in rare cases. Pharmaceutical company and developer of this vaccine, AstraZeneca has said that its AZD1222 vaccine against Covid-19, which was made under licence in India as Covishield, could cause low platelet counts and formation of blood clots in “very rare” cases.

"AstraZeneca has accepted a link between the vaccine and Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), a medical condition characterized by abnormally low levels of platelets and the formation of blood clots. AstraZeneca’s vaccine formula was licensed to Pune-based vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) during the coronavirus pandemic for the manufacture of Covishield. More than 175 crore doses of Covishield have been administered in India," the plea said.