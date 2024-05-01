Is being part of Modi's family 'guarantee of protection' for criminals: Rahul on Prajwal's case

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, asking whether being part of "Modi's political family" a "guarantee of protection for criminals".

Police on Sunday booked Prajwal Revanna and his father H D Revanna on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

Prajwal is the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and nephew of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Faced with the unrelenting attack from the Congress and other political parties, the JD (S), an ally of the BJP, suspended Prajwal.