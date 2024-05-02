'Caused embarrassment to BJP': Aravind Limbavali on Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case

VIJAYAPURA: Senior leader of the BJP and former minister Aravind Limbavali admitted that Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual assault case has turned out to be a huge embarrassment for the BJP which is in alliance with the JD)S) in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha polls.
“We admit that the matter has certainly caused embarrassment to the party, there is no denial in that," he told media persons on Thursday.
He however made it clear that the BJP is not supporting or standing with the accused, and has demanded severe action as per the law. He said that the party would not create any hurdles in the investigation.
On the contrary, he accused Congress of trying to politicize the issue to gain political mileage in the present polls.
Limbavali however did not reply when asked whether the party will snap ties with the JD(S) after the incident which has caused ripples in the country.
Reply to the allegations of the Congress that the Modi government has not met any promises such as generating two crore employment each year, Limbavali called the allegations baseless.
“Employment does not mean only government jobs. The Centre has launched works such as the development of highways and laying of pipelines under the Jal Jivan Mission. These projects have generated a lot of employment in the country. This should be treated as employment, only government jobs are not employment,” he defended.
Claiming that the Modi wave is strong in the country because the Union Government has launched several development works, Limbavali sated that the Congress has nothing to talk against Modi on development issues.
“The nation has become safe after Modi came to power. We are not witnessing terrorist activities and Naxal activities in the country because the government has effectively tackled the issue,” he said.
Former MLA Arun Shahapur and other party leaders were present.