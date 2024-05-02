'Caused embarrassment to BJP': Aravind Limbavali on Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case

VIJAYAPURA: Senior leader of the BJP and former minister Aravind Limbavali admitted that Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual assault case has turned out to be a huge embarrassment for the BJP which is in alliance with the JD)S) in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha polls.

“We admit that the matter has certainly caused embarrassment to the party, there is no denial in that," he told media persons on Thursday.

He however made it clear that the BJP is not supporting or standing with the accused, and has demanded severe action as per the law. He said that the party would not create any hurdles in the investigation.