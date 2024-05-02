'Conspiracy behind sexual assault case': HD Revanna

HOLENARASIPUR: Former minister HD Revanna, who is accused no 1 in the sexual assault case, held a series of rituals at his residence in Holenarasipur town on Tuesday.

Poojas for different deities in the name of family members, especially his son Prajwal Revanna -- the accused no 2, were held from 5.05 am and concluded by 11.55 am.

Revanna and his wife Bhavani also made special offerings at Deveshwara temple in Haradanahalli and Lakshmivenkateshwara temple in Holenarasipur town in Prajwal’s Revanna name before taking part in the homas at their residence.