'Conspiracy behind sexual assault case': HD Revanna

HOLENARASIPUR: Former minister HD Revanna, who is accused no 1 in the sexual assault case, held a series of rituals at his residence in Holenarasipur town on Tuesday.
Poojas for different deities in the name of family members, especially his son Prajwal Revanna -- the accused no 2, were held from 5.05 am and concluded by 11.55 am.
Revanna and his wife Bhavani also made special offerings at Deveshwara temple in Haradanahalli and Lakshmivenkateshwara temple in Holenarasipur town in Prajwal’s Revanna name before taking part in the homas at their residence.
Sources said that a group of four priests performed Shatru Samhara and Shanti homas, in which the Revanna couple took part.
It is said that Revanna, who seems upset with the case filed against him, has stopped talking to his close confidants and party senior leaders. Highly placed sources said his brother and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy too is upset with the pen drive scandal and has maintained distance from Revanna.
His residence on Hassan-Mysuru road in Holenarasipur, which used to be filled with party workers and villagers, has been deserted since the allegations and videos related to the sexual assaults broke out a few days ago. No JDS leader too has visited his residence since then.
Revanna, who reportedly came from Bengaluru to Holenarasipur late on Tuesday night, didn’t come out of his residence till all the rituals were completed on Wednesday.
Around 2 pm, Revanna and Bhavani boarded a car to go to Bengaluru. Seeing a gathering of media persons outside his residence, who had been waiting since morning, Revanna said he will face the probe by the Special Investigation Team, constituted to investigate the case. He also said he has never been desperate under any circumstances.
He said it is a conspiracy hatched against him and he will decide the next course of action soon. “I have not committed any mistake and I have the strength to face any situation,” he added.
The SIT on Monday pasted a notice on the door of his residence asking him to appear before it for an inquiry.
Revanna, who is a strong believer, often organises poojas at his home by priests from Sringeri, Mysuru and Tirupati.
Ahead of the 2019 Parliamentary elections, the family of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda family held mega Shatru Samhara and Ashta Digbandha rituals before Prajwal contested the election, which he won.