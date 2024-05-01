'Why are BJP leaders mum,' asks DyCM DK Shivakumar on Karnataka sex scandal

BENGALURU: Hitting out at BJP leaders, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar wanted to know why they are keeping mum on NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexual assault videos. BJP leaders have to make their stand clear, he said, seeking answers from Shobha Karandlaje, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, CT Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar and others. “Where are they now?” asked Shivakumar.

With BJP and JDS leaders making allegations against Shivakumar and the State government for not taking action against Prajwal Revanna, despite knowing about the scandal, Shivakumar said if they had known earlier, they would have acted.