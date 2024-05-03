Expelled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam joins Eknath Shinde led- Shiv Sena

THANE: THANE: Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, along with his family, joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

The former Mumbai MP had left the undivided Shiv Sena nearly two decades ago.

Nirupam joined Congress in 2005 and was appointed as general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. He won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in the 2009 elections, defeating BJP veteran Ram Naik by a narrow margin in a keenly fought contest.