Afraid of offending vote banks, Congress and TMC silent when terror struck during UPA rule: Amit Shah

DURGAPUR/KRISHNANGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress and the TMC of maintaining stoic silence during terror attacks in the country in the UPA regime as they "were afraid of offending their vote banks".

While the 10 years of BJP-led NDA government is characterized by a "tough stance" on terror and no compromise on the issue of national security, the Congress-headed UPA regime of which TMC was also an ally was soft on terror, he claimed.

He was addressing a rally at Durgapur in Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency.

"The Congress and TMC because of their vote bank politics didn't utter a word when terror strikes took place in the country during the Congress regime (UPA regime from 2004-2014). The TMC was then part of the Congress government. They were afraid that their vote bank would take offence if they took a tough stance on terror," Shah said.

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, Shah said, "The Communists, TMC and Congress kept Article 370 'preserved' for 70 years. It made terrorism from Kashmir seep into the entire country. But after Modi Ji came to power, 5 August 2019 saw the historic abrogation of Article 370. Opposition has cared neither for people's safety nor the country's security," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition bloc INDIA on the issue of corruption, Shah said, "The opposition has a track record of corruption, whereas Modi Ji doesn't have even a single such blot throughout his political career."

The TMC is synonymous with corruption and cut money culture in West Bengal, he claimed.

While accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of allowing infiltration in the bordering state, Shah said the TMC can never stop infiltration in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee and TMC should be ashamed of themselves for allowing infiltration in the bordering state to secure their vote bank," he said.