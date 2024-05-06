It is high time Muslims learnt from Rajputs: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Referring to the prime minister using words like infiltrators, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says that Muslims should learn from Rajputs — who he said have united against the BJP after Union Minister Parshottam Rupala made similar remarks against them — and resolve to defeat the saffron party. In an exclusive interview with Ajay Tomar of TNIE, he says that the BJP has fielded newcomer Madhavi Latha, the “chairperson of a hospital that was blacklisted for fleecing and exploiting poor people during Covid-19 pandemic”, in Hyderabad as it did not have a proper candidate within its ranks. Speaking about politics in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi says Chandrababu Naidu dances to the diktats of Modi, while Jagan Mohan Reddy, the son of a great politician YS Rajasekhara Reddy, is committed to empowering minorities and Dalits.

You are now seeking a fifth term as an MP. Why should people vote for you again?

We tell people to vote for us because of the work we have done. Because of the accessibility the common man has with the AIMIM’s elected representatives and because of the performance of our MLAs, MPs and MLCs. In and outside Parliament and Assemblies, we raise people’s issues, oppose laws that are unconstitutional and politically fight the anti-democratic and communal forces.

In the last five years the whole world, including India, was hit by the two waves of Covid-19. During that time, it was the AIMIM that was available on the ground for people in Hyderabad. We provided them food packets, went to containment zones and found beds for people in government and private hospitals. We distributed oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

From 2005, we have worked for Urdu medium government schools in Telangana. In the past 20 years, there have been no communal riots in Hyderabad. Based on this, we are requesting people to support us.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says reservations based on religion isn’t acceptable and they should be provided only on caste basis.

Amit Shah is lying about Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. In these states, Muslim reservation was not given on the basis of religion but on the basis of caste among the Muslims. That is why a renowned anthropologist called PS Krishnan had come up with particular castes, which will get reservation. The Supreme Court gave its nod. In Maharashtra, it was the Mehmoodur Rehman Committee that had identified castes among Muslims there and the same findings were upheld later by the High Court also, for education. So, he [Shah] is lying through his teeth as usual. And the most important thing is that no other caste’s share was taken away and given to the castes among Muslims. So, it is their [BJP’s] innate hate for Muslims... they don’t want them empowered in education and employment or to become part of the mainstream in order to make the country strong.