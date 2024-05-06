It is high time Muslims learnt from Rajputs: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Referring to the prime minister using words like infiltrators, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says that Muslims should learn from Rajputs — who he said have united against the BJP after Union Minister Parshottam Rupala made similar remarks against them — and resolve to defeat the saffron party. In an exclusive interview with Ajay Tomar of TNIE, he says that the BJP has fielded newcomer Madhavi Latha, the “chairperson of a hospital that was blacklisted for fleecing and exploiting poor people during Covid-19 pandemic”, in Hyderabad as it did not have a proper candidate within its ranks. Speaking about politics in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi says Chandrababu Naidu dances to the diktats of Modi, while Jagan Mohan Reddy, the son of a great politician YS Rajasekhara Reddy, is committed to empowering minorities and Dalits.
You are now seeking a fifth term as an MP. Why should people vote for you again?
We tell people to vote for us because of the work we have done. Because of the accessibility the common man has with the AIMIM’s elected representatives and because of the performance of our MLAs, MPs and MLCs. In and outside Parliament and Assemblies, we raise people’s issues, oppose laws that are unconstitutional and politically fight the anti-democratic and communal forces.
In the last five years the whole world, including India, was hit by the two waves of Covid-19. During that time, it was the AIMIM that was available on the ground for people in Hyderabad. We provided them food packets, went to containment zones and found beds for people in government and private hospitals. We distributed oxygen cylinders and concentrators.
From 2005, we have worked for Urdu medium government schools in Telangana. In the past 20 years, there have been no communal riots in Hyderabad. Based on this, we are requesting people to support us.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says reservations based on religion isn’t acceptable and they should be provided only on caste basis.
Amit Shah is lying about Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. In these states, Muslim reservation was not given on the basis of religion but on the basis of caste among the Muslims. That is why a renowned anthropologist called PS Krishnan had come up with particular castes, which will get reservation. The Supreme Court gave its nod. In Maharashtra, it was the Mehmoodur Rehman Committee that had identified castes among Muslims there and the same findings were upheld later by the High Court also, for education. So, he [Shah] is lying through his teeth as usual. And the most important thing is that no other caste’s share was taken away and given to the castes among Muslims. So, it is their [BJP’s] innate hate for Muslims... they don’t want them empowered in education and employment or to become part of the mainstream in order to make the country strong.
But [TDP chief] N Chandra-babu Naidu says if voted to power in Andhra Pradesh, his government will continue with Muslim reservations.
Chandrababu Naidu supported Atal Bihari Vajpayee when Gujarat genocide was going on. And then he said I am secular and I will not compromise. He has this style of saying one thing and doing completely the opposite. He has taken many U-turns. He went along with the BJP in 2014 and supported Modi as PM. He later left him and called him so many names that I cannot cite due to MCC. If he sincerely believes that Muslim reservation should continue in Andhra Pradesh, then he must openly say that what Modi and Shah are saying [about scrapping Muslim reservations] is completely wrong. Merely saying that we will continue with reservations will not work. But I know he will never say that. He will dance to the diktats of Modi. Whereas Jagan Mohan Reddy is the son of a great politician YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his commitment towards empowerment of minorities and Dalits is complete. If anybody believes Naidu, they are doing it at their own peril. During my time as an MLA in 1994, I have seen how he [Naidu] was instrumental in removing NT Rama Rao and their behaviour towards him. Basically, he is contesting elections to ensure that the legacy continues for his son [Nara Lokesh whereas Jagan has no personal interest.
Regarding Amit Shah’s claim that Hyderabad has been represented by Razakars over the past 40 years, you reportedly said that he has intellectual property right over the term.
The BJP has always been trying to promote their original agenda of Hindutva. They were trying to woo people with sabka saath, sabka vikas slogan. If the PM says Muslims are ghuspaithiyon [infiltrators], their women give birth to more children, which is a complete lie, and the mangalsutra of Hindu women will be taken and given away, he is creating hatred and suspicion about the biggest minority of this country. He keeps on mentioning the word jihadi, what does that mean? It is high time Muslims should wake up and learn from how Rajputs have reacted to the same statement issued by Union minister [Parshottam] Rupala. Throughout the country they have announced that they are upset, their feelings have been hurt and they are emotionally surcharged. They have decided that they will defeat the BJP whatever be the cost. The biggest minority of the country [Muslims] should take a leaf out of how Rajputs are approaching such unparliamentary statements coming from the PM. And be assured more such statements will come out.
The accused who allegedly fired shots at your car in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district in 2022 were released on bail last week. What’s your response?
The court has granted them bail. I accept whatever the honourable court has said. The trial is going on, two witnesses have been examined and in future, I will also be going and submitting my statements. The case continues. But these people are on a mission and there is a larger group, and I believe this group is also connected with the assassination of a former parliamentarian (Mukhtar Ansari) who was convicted by court and killed in judicial custody.
In the Prajwal Revanna case, the BJP seems to be blaming the Congress as it rules the state and vice-versa.
My objection is that the PM knew this fellow is of a bad character, who exploits women. When the PM knew about his nonsense and dirty mindset, why did he go and campaign for him? So, the PM is also to be blamed for encouraging this. The BJP has been supporting [rapists] in Unnao, Hathras, Asifa in Kashmir [Kathua case], released people who raped Bilkis Bano and killed her daughter in Gujarat. This has to be kept in mind too.
Your opponent Madhavi Latha has been speaking repeatedly about a fear factor prevailing in the Old City and right to neighbourhood parity between Hyderabad and its neighbours (Secunderabad and Cyberabad).
I don’t want to talk about a person who just entered politics. The BJP did not have a proper candidate within their own ranks. One should file an RTI application to check what works have been completed … by the GHMC, Water Board (HMWSSB), Transco, Genco, TMREIS and the Education Department, and how many pensions have been given by the Hyderabad Collectorate. And put all that information in public domain and then speak to me. The chairperson of a hospital that was blacklisted for fleecing and exploiting poor people during Covid-19 pandemic should do some self-introspection before saying all these things. You talk about Hyderabad and Secunderabad, this candidate wanted to create a communal riot in Hyderabad [aiming an imaginary arrow towards a mosque] destroying peace in the state. Telangana being a landlocked area, investments which are attracted by the BRS or the present Congress government, if any communal riot takes place in Hyderabad, one thing is for sure — the development of the entire Telangana will get stalled. This act sends wrong message to many MNCs. Several people contacted me from abroad asking what is happening Mr Owaisi, how will Hyderabad react to it? This is what the candidate has done and this is what the intention of BJP is — to create a communal riot in Telangana. And they are hell-bent on this.
You say if the BJP crosses 400 seats, the Constitution will be changed.
Yes. The Dalits and those who love Ambedkar have understood this. These are the people who believe that Constitution is not just a document but it is what India stands for. People have realised that ‘400 paar’ means that if the Constitution goes or its basic structure goes, reservation also goes for SCs, STs and OBCs.
You have been flagging concerns about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
Look at the Uttarakhand UCC, where the BJP is in power. They say a Muslim should get married under the Special Marriage Act. My marriage is not completed unless a nikah is completed, witnesses are there and a mahr (amount) is given to the bride. I cannot divorce according to my religious laws but according to the morals of another religion. Who are you to decide ‘this is good’ and ‘this is bad’? What about giving Muslims and Christians tax rebates that are given to Hindu undivided families. Is it not a violation of the right to equality? UCC is harmful to everyone irrespective of religion. Pluralism and diversity is the strength of this country and freedom of religion is a fundamental right. The government should not intervene in it. Basically, the BJP wants one language, one religion, one ideology, one tax, one culture and one election also.
Telangana police submitted the closure report in the Rohith Vemula case but later announced that they would file a petition in the court seeking re-investigation.
Rohith Vemula’s death was due to the high-handed behaviour of the Modi government and local [Telangana] BJP leaders. He himself said this as well as his family. His mother (Radhika Vemula) is fighting a legal battle. It is very unfortunate that such a report was prepared by the concerned ACP [of Madhapur] and I feel justice must be delivered to Rohith and his family.