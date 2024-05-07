If voted to power, Congress will overturn SC verdict on Ram temple like in Shah Bano case: Modi

BEED: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed the Congress will reverse the Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple if voted to power just like its landmark 1985 ruling in the Shah Bano case was overturned by the Rajiv Gandhi government as part of the party's appeasement politics.

Modi said a senior Congress leader, who quit the party recently, has revealed that "shehzada" (a reference to MP Rahul Gandhi) called a meeting of select people after the 2019 SC verdict in the Ram temple case and said if his party comes back to power, the apex court decision will be overturned just like his father (then-PM Rajiv Gandhi) did in the Shah Bano matter.

In 1985, the SC had ruled in favour of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman from Indore who had sought maintenance from her husband after divorce, but the then-Rajiv Gandhi government overturned the judgement through an Act.