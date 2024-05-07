People have to decide if 'vote jihad' will work or Ram Rajya: PM Modi

KHARGONE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country has reached a turning point in history and the people have to decide whether it will be run by "vote jihad" or Ram Rajya.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, Modi hit out at the opposition Congress, saying its intent is very dangerous and it calls for "vote jihad" against him.

"India is at a turning point in history; you have to decide if vote jihad will work or Ram Rajya," he said.

"INDI alliance partners are not bothered about the fate of masses. They are fighting elections to save their dynasty," Modi said targeting the opposition bloc.

For the opposition INDIA alliance partners, their "viraasat" (dynasty) is more important than the country and they can go to any extent to save their power, he said.

The PM asked the people whether they have heard the popular saying "Apna kaam banta..." (to be concerned only about own work), to which members of the gathering added "bhaad me jaaye janata" (not concerned about others).