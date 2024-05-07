Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 1 lakh annually to women in poor households

RANCHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa on Tuesday promised to credit Rs 1 lakh every year to the bank accounts of crores of poor households in the country. Rahul also promised to increase MGNREGA wages up to Rs 400 and double the income of ASHA workers and Anganwari Sevika, if INDIA Alliance is voted to power.

“First, a list of poor households will be made which will mostly include people from adivasi, dalit and backward classes…and then, one woman will be identified from each of those households. Rs 1 lakh will be credited to the bank accounts of all those women,” said Rahul Gandhi.

If BJP can give crores of rupees to a handful of people, we can make crores of poor people lakhpatis and thereby change their lives completely, he added.

Extending support to the tribal population, Rahul Gandhi ensured to keep their 'jal, jungle and zameen' secured, stressig that the tribals have the first right over the resources of the country.