Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 1 lakh annually to women in poor households

RANCHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa on Tuesday promised to credit Rs 1 lakh every year to the bank accounts of crores of poor households in the country. Rahul also promised to increase MGNREGA wages up to Rs 400 and double the income of ASHA workers and Anganwari Sevika, if INDIA Alliance is voted to power.
“First, a list of poor households will be made which will mostly include people from adivasi, dalit and backward classes…and then, one woman will be identified from each of those households. Rs 1 lakh will be credited to the bank accounts of all those women,” said Rahul Gandhi.
If BJP can give crores of rupees to a handful of people, we can make crores of poor people lakhpatis and thereby change their lives completely, he added.
Extending support to the tribal population, Rahul Gandhi ensured to keep their 'jal, jungle and zameen' secured, stressig that the tribals have the first right over the resources of the country.
He also promised to ensure thir rights over 'jal, jungle and zameen' and to return their land back to them.
“Adivasi means who have the first rights on the land of this country. If I am calling you adivasi… it means jal, jungle and zameen of this country belongs to you and hence you must have the first rights on it,” said Rahul Gandhi.
"Therefore, you must also get your share over the wealth, natural resources and various institutions of this country," he added.
“We call you Adivasi, they call you Vanvasi which is kind of a derogatory word.. This is wrong…vanswasi means those who live in jungles. No, you are not vanvasi, you are Adivasi….You are not those who lives in jungles, but you are those who have the first right over jal, jungle and zameen,” said Rahul.
"They don’t want your progress, they want you to keep working as their domestic help in big cities….they don’t want your children to become engineers, lawyers or doctors", he added.
“This is the difference between BJP and INDI-Alliance… We want your children to become doctors, engineers, lawyers and industrialists," Gandhi said.
He further said that the BJP calls the tribals Vanwais but sell the jungles Adani thereby depriving the tribal population of their homes and forcing them to come out on the streets and beg for a living.
"Their intention is bad as they don’t want you to progress," he said.
The Congress leader also said that Adani and Narendra Modi intend to do away with the constitution so that they can rule according to their own will.
"The INDI-Alliance will not let it happen and are ready to sacrifice our lives for the constitution," he said.
Waving a copy of the constitution from the stage, Rahul Gandhi said that this is not only a book but it is the voice of the people, and BJP wants to tear it into pieces.
“It is the constitution which gives you reservation, gives you employment, it gives education to your children and it also helps you get treated in hospitals……If this is destroyed, the tribals will be finished, dalit will be finished and the OBCs will be nowhere.. everything will go to the hands of 10-15 millionaires of this country,” he said.
Rahul stressed on creating more opportunities and doing revolutionary work for the people if Congress comes to power.
“BJP has made 22 millionaires but, we are going to make crores of lakhpati in this country,” he reiterated.
“All graduates will be given employment…as soon as you go to the government and ask for employment…you will get it as it is your right,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi also promised to waive off farmer's loans, increase MGNREGA wages, double the income of ASHA workers and Anganwadi Sevikas.
He also said that the INDI-Alliance will do away with contractual employment system in government and Public Sector Units.