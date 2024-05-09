Air India Express terminates 25 cabin crew members after mass sick leave, cancels 85 flights

This stiff action from the Tata Group airline comes as it had to cancel over 100 flights due to a shortage of cabin crew members. Not satisfied with the changes in their contract and alleging mismanagement by the airline, around 300 senior cabin crew members reported mass sick leaves on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to disruption in services.

An Air India Express Spokesperson said on Thursday that they are taking every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to guests by this unexpected situation. The airline will be operating 283 flights on Thursday as they are cancelling about 85 flights.

“We have mobilised all resources and Air India will support us by operating on 20 of our routes. However, 85 of our flights stand cancelled and we urge our guests booked to fly with us to check if their flight is affected by the disruption before heading to the airport. If their flight is cancelled, or delayed beyond 3 hours, they may opt for a full refund or reschedule to a later date without any fees on Tia on WhatsApp (+91 6360012345) or on airindiaexpress.com. While we will continue to engage with our cabin crew colleagues with a commitment to address any concern, we are taking appropriate steps against certain individuals as their actions have caused grave inconvenience to thousands of our guests,” said the spokesperson.