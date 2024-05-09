LS polls slipping out of Modi's hands: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Thursday that the Lok Sabha election is gradually slipping out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands and he will now try to enact some drama to divert the attention of the country's youngsters.

In a video message, the former Congress chief urged young people not to get distracted by the prime minister's propaganda and assured them that once the INDIA opposition bloc forms its government on June 4, it will start the work to give 30 lakh jobs to them by August 15.

Describing youngsters as the country's strength, Gandhi said the ongoing Lok Sabha polls are slipping out of Modi's hands and he will not be the prime minister anymore.