No victim reached out to register complaint against Prajwal Revanna: NCW

NEW DELHI: No victim has come forward to register a complaint against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, and one woman complainant who reached out to the women's body alleged that she was forced to register a fake complaint against the JD(S) leader, the NCW said on Thursday.

The timely submission of the Action Taken Report (ATR) by the concerned authorities reveal several significant findings, the National Commission for Women (NCW) added.

It said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) committee has been formed to probe the matter thoroughly.

Notably, there is a commendable presence of female officers entrusted with conducting investigations and ensuring sensitivity and empathy in handling such cases, it added.