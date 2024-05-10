'Ilu ilu' slanging match: Cooperative body election brings concerns in Gujarat BJP to the fore

A cooperative body election that saw a close aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being bested by a BJP MLA who went rogue has brought a few of the simmering concerns in the ruling party to the fore.

It all began with BJP leader Bipin Patel (Gota), close aide of Shah, losing the fight for the post of the Director of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) to BJP MLA Jayesh Radadiya.

Subsequently, Naranbhai Kachhadia, a BJP leader and three-time MP from Amerli, raised concerns about the party's candidate selection process and the welcoming of Congress and AAP members into the BJP.

Bipin Patel, also known as Bipin Gota, is the coordinator of the party’s cooperative cell and vice –chairman of Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Fedration Limited (Gujcomasol). Radadiya, a former minister, was a member of IFFCO's outgoing board of directors and is also chairman of Rajkot District Cooperative (RDC) Bank.

Despite state BJP chief CR Patil too endorsing Gota as the party's candidate, Radadiya defied the party and secured a second term in IFFCO.