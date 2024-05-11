Could not contest from Amethi but speaking of forming government: BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi family aide Kishori Lal Sharma is taking on Irani in Amethi.

Trivedi asked that in what capacity is Gandhi looking to debate with Modi as he is merely an MP of his party.

"In the Congress, one MP heads a yatra while its leaders in both the Houses of Parliament stand behind him. While Mallikarjun Kharge is its president, Gandhi's posters are visible," he said, jeering at the opposition party.

Some prominent citizens, including a former Supreme Court judge, had recently written to Modi and Gandhi, urging them to engage in a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections.

The former Congress president said he was ready for such a debate and claimed that the prime minister would not agree to it.

Targeting Gandhi, Trivedi told reporters that he recently dragged the issue of upper castes and Dalit representation while speaking about IITs, which, the BJP leader said, were set up by Jawaharlal Nehru in collaboration with different foreign countries.

Whether one can debate with him can be understood with the level of his knowledge on different issues, he said, adding that many people have challenged Gandhi for a debate as well.

Trivedi also had a go at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over jubilation in the Aam Aadmi Party following his interim bail, saying he has joined a elite club of politicians who have returned from jail.

Earlier Anna Hazare was his guru and now it is Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD president who has been convicted in multiple corruption cases, and its impact is clearly visible, he said.