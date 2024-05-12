Amit Shah questions 'absence' of Gandhis from Rae Bareli; Priyanka responds

He stated: "You gave the Gandhi family a chance for years, but no development work has been done... They (Congress) do not believe in development. They do not even come to you to share sorrows and happiness." The Union Home Minister went a step further when he accused former Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi of "spending more than 70 per cent of her MP funds on minorities" and the Gandhi family of being experts in lying.

He alleged that the scion (Rahul Gandhi) of Gandhi family used to reach out to the people of Rae Bareli for votes. "You have been voting for Gandhis for many years. Have you received anything from the MP fund? If you have not received it, then where did it go? It went to their vote bank. Sonia Gandhiji has spent more than 70 per cent of the MP funds on minorities."

The voting for the Raebareli constituency is scheduled in the fifth phase on May 20. In the ensuing elections, Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli, the seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades. She recently moved to the Rajya Sabha. Rahul Gandhi has also contested from Wayanad in Kerala.

Shah also targeted the Congress party's promises, highlighting discrepancies between commitments and their fulfilment. "This Gandhi family is an expert in lying. They are now promising Rs 1 lakh for every woman. In Telangana (assembly) elections, they had said that they would give Rs 15,000 to every woman. The women of the state elected them (Congress) ... Forget about Rs 15,000, they did not even give Rs 1,500."

Asking people to vote for BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, the Home Minister said, "We will connect Raebareli with Modiji's development journey."

The Union Home Minister's remarks come amidst escalating war of words between the ruling alliance and the opposition bloc in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

In addition to his criticism of the Congress leadership, Shah reiterated the BJP’s commitment to development and national security. After the rally, Shah visited the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA from Unchahar Manoj Pandey, who, on February 27 resigned from the post of the party’s chief

whip and cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha polls. He also addressed two more rallies at Pratapgarh and Kaushambi in support of BJP candidates.

In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments in Rae Bareli on Sunday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the BJP's track record in the constituency and highlighted the developmental projects initiated by the Congress party. Interacting with media persons in Rae Bareli, Priyanka directly questioned Shah about the development work done by the BJP despite having a double engine government in the state.

"What has BJP done for Rae Bareli?" she asked, listing several initiatives undertaken by the Congress party, including the establishment of the Rail Coach Factory, AIIMS, NIFT, and the development of five national highways. Priyanka claimed, "We started AIIMS but they closed it...," challenging Shah to acknowledge the frequency of her visits to the constituency, stating, "I have come here (Rae Bareli) many times. Does he keep a list of my movements?... He should note down how many times I have come here