Polling in eight LS seats in MP on May 13; to decide fate of BJP's Lalwani, Congress' Bhuria

BHOPAL: Voting for the fourth of Lok Sabha polls will be held on Monday for eight seats in Madhya Pradesh where BJP's sitting MP Shankar Lalwani is in the fray from Indore and Congress strongman Kantilal Bhuria from Ratlam.

Of the total 29 seats in MP, polling is over in 21 in the first three phases of the general elections.

On Monday, polling will be held in the ST-reserved constituencies of Ratlam, Dhar and Khargone, SC-reserved seats of Dewas and Ujjain, and Mandsaur, Indore and Khandwa.

Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm for which 18,007 polling stations have been set up in the eight constituencies, as per officials.

A total of 74 candidates, 69 men and five women are in the fray in the fourth phase, Madhya Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anpam Ranjan told reporters.

There are 1,63,70,654 eligible voters, including 82,48,091 men, 81,22,175 women and 388 third gender persons, he said.

The eight constituencies, spread over 64 assembly segments in 15 districts in the state's Malwa-Nimar region, are considered the bastion of the BJP.