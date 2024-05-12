Sandeshkhali row: TMC files complaint with EC against NCW chief, BJP leaders

"This is to draw your urgent attention to a deeply distressing turn of events, wherein, BJP leaders along with member(s) of the NCW have criminally conspired against the entire electorate and hence, warrants your immediate intervention," the TMC said.

The complaint referred to an interview of a woman from Sandeshkhali which was shared on 'X' on May 10.

"It reveals that Sharma, Das have committed serious offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy by exploiting innocent women of Sandeshkhali for political gains.

A link showcasing the said interview is provided herewith for your ready reference and in support of this complaint," the complaint said.

The TMC said during the interview, a woman from Sandeshkhali alleged she was coerced through threats of violence by Sharma and Das, to sign a blank paper without knowing its purpose.

"Later, when the police issued her a notice, she learnt that she had been made a de-facto complainant in a rape case.

She realised that her signature was used to file a false rape complaint without her consent," it said.