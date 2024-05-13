Interview | Congress to win LS seats in double digits in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

"In the whole country, the message has gone that an INDIA bloc government is going to be formed.

The first three phases (of the polls) have shown that this is the situation," the veteran Congress leader, who is here as the senior AICC observer for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said.

Asked specifically about Rajasthan where polling was over in the first two phases of the polls for the 25 seats there, Gehlot said the Congress is going to do very well in his home state and pointed out that since the polls have begun, Rajasthan is being discussed in the media for this very reason.

"People of Rajasthan are remembering the schemes of our government. The BJP government has closed them down or is diluting them, so there is a major reaction to that," Gehlot said.

The Congress had lost the assembly polls in Rajasthan last year as it bagged 70 seats against the BJP's 115.

The Congress drew a blank in the state in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Gehlot alleged that the BJP won the assembly polls by resorting to lies.

"In the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. We caught the culprits within two hours. The culprits could have run away to Nepal or any other place. We went to the house of the victim, offered our condolences, caught the culprits, and people appreciated that," the former Rajasthan chief minister said.

"For the first time a package of Rs 50 lakh was given to any family. We also gave jobs to two children from that family. The NIA took over the case but nothing has happened, no one knows what happened to the case," Gehlot said.