BJP-led NDA won't even get 150 seats in LS polls: Rahul Gandhi

ALIRAJPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed the BJP-led NDA will not even get 150 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and that these elections were aimed at saving the Constitution which the saffron party and RSS want to change.

Addressing an election rally at Jobat town in Alirajpur district under the Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi also said the Congress government will ensure the 50 per cent cap on reservation is removed in the interest of the people.

The former Congress president again batted for a caste census, saying it will reveal everything about the status of people and change the direction of politics in the country.

"BJP leaders have clearly said that they will change the book (Constitution). They have given the slogan of 'abki baar, 400 paar'. Leave aside 400, they won't even get 150 seats," Gandhi claimed.

"These Lok Sabha elections are for saving the Constitution which the BJP and RSS want to scrap, change and throw away," he further claimed.

The Congress and the opposition INDIA alliance were protecting the Constitution, he said.

"It is due to it (Constitution) that the tribals, Dalits and OBCs are getting benefits. The tribals have the right over water, land and jungles due to the Constitution," Gandhi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to snatch the people's rights, he claimed.