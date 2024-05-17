Giving son Rahul to Rae Bareli people, he won't disappoint you: Sonia Gandhi

RAEBARELI: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said on Friday that she is giving her son to the people of Rae Bareli and "Rahul will not disappoint you".

She also thanked the people for giving her an opportunity to serve them as an MP for 20 years.

"My everything is all given by you. So, brothers and sisters, I am giving you my son. You consider me yours," she said.

Striking an emotional chord with the voters, Sonia asked the people to consider Rahul Gandhi too as their own.