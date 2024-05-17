SP, Congress will gift people's property to those who do 'vote jihad': PM Modi

HAMIRPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the SP and the Congress will use people's votes to come to power and then gift a part of their property to those who carry out "vote jihad" for them.

Addressing a rally here, Modi cautioned people against the "intentions" of the two opposition allies in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today I have come to caution you against the SP and the Congress. They take your vote, but after coming to power, they will distribute these gifts to those who do vote jihad for them," he said.

"This time, the SP and the Congress have made their intentions clear even before the elections. The Congress is saying that it will investigate everyone's property.