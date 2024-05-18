INDIA bloc betting big on Maharashtra, Kharge and Pawar predict 46-seat tally

MUMBAI: A confident Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge declared on Saturday that the INDIA alliance is poised to secure 46 out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Thirteen seats in the state, including six in Mumbai, are scheduled for polling In the upcoming fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

Kharge was addressing a press conference alongside his Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, former Union Minister and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar and former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray.

"Looking at the current hawa (wind), we will win 46 of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra," said Kharge.