Kejriwal, AAP to march to BJP headquarters today; security beefed up

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday issued a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, as he plans to march towards the BJP's headquarters in the capital on Sunday, daring them to "send anyone you want to jail."

This escalation in tensions between the two parties follows the arrest of Bibhav Kumar on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Meanwhile, the Delhi has beefed up security at the BJP headquarters here in view of a protest announced by AAP's national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal there on Sunday, officials said.

The Delhi Police announced that AAP has not sought permission for the protest and emphasised that they will not permit any march towards the BJP headquarters.

Additional DCP (Central) Sachin Sharma stated, "Section 144 is currently enforced, and no protest movement towards the BJP HQ will be allowed. Force is being set up."

The traffic police has also issued an advisory in view of the protest planned outside the BJP office on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.