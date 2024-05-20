No Pushpak viman for the Ayodhya-waasi

For the rest of India, the Ram temple may have held out high symbolism, but right in the heart of Ayodhya, what they think about while queuing up in the heat wave to exercise their franchise is how to try and turn the little epics of their own lives towards small victories. The constituency, unlike the district, still bears the charming but humdrum name Faizabad, and they have no Pushpak viman that can take their ambitions soaring beyond the question of rozi-roti, or basic economic sufficiency.

That acquires some paradoxical resonance when you consider that whether the BJP wins or not depends as much on Ram and the Modi and Yogi factor “as it depends on Karl Marx”. The Lok Sabha contest is between sitting MP Lallu Singh of the BJP and sitting Bikapur MLA Awadhesh Prasad of the SP.

Will Lallu Singh overcome anti-incumbency and triumph a third time in a row? That could hinge on how many votes Arvind Sen of the Communist Party of India pulls away.