If common man says things that PM Modi says, you will take him straight to psychiatrist: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that if an ordinary person had made the statements Modi has been making recently, they would be taken directly to a psychiatrist.

Rahul took aim at PM Modi's claim of being "sent by God," alleging that he was "working for 22 people" and doing "nothing" for the poor.

The Congress leader was referring to PM's remarks in a recent TV interview in which Modi had claimed that he was not "born biologically," adding that “I am getting this energy as God sent me to do His work.”

"It is strange that this 'person who was sent by God' only works for 22 people. PM Modi does everything as per Ambani and Adani's wishes... They give all the assets of the country, like railways, ports, airports, etc., to Adani. At the same time, when poor people ask for loan waiver, roads, hospitals, education, etc., Narendra Modi does nothing,” Rahul said.