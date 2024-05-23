Jayant Sinha responds to party's show cause notice for 'skipping campaigning', says he is 'unfairly targeted'

Days after the BJP issued a show cause notice to its MP Jayant Sinha for ' not taking interest in poll campaign'. the former union minister on Wednesday responded saying that he was being “unfairly targeted”.

The party on May 20 issued a show cause notice to Jayant Sinha for not participating in campaigning after MLA Manish Jaiswal was declared candidate from the Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat, thereby “maligning” the party’s image.

Jayant Sinha was denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Hazaribagh.

Meanwhile, late on Wednesday, Sinha posted his reply on social media platform X saying that it was “beyond his understanding” that the letter was sent when the elections were over and that he was “extremely surprised” to know that the notice was also released to the media.

In the letter addressed to BJP State General Secretary Sahu, Sinha said that he had already had a conversation with BJP National President JP Nadda on March 2 where he stated that he had requested him to be relieved from active election duties and also posted the same on platform X.