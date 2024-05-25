Nation

Grandfather of juvenile involved in Pune Porsche crash sent to police custody till May 28

The police arrested the grandfather for wrongful confinement of the family driver
Image of the Porsche Taycan which crashed into a two-wheeler killing two techies in Pune on May 19.
PUNE: A court in Pune on Saturday remanded the grandfather of the teenager involved in the Porsche crash case in police custody till May 28.

Earlier in the day, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told the media that the juvenile's father, who is already in judicial custody, and grandfather offered cash and gifts to their family driver and later threatened him to take the blame for the accident.

The police arrested the grandfather for wrongful confinement of the family driver, an official said earlier.

In the court, the police sought the grandfather's custody for 7 days.

The teen's grandfather and his father Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer, have been booked under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement).

